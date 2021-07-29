Taremi’s stunner voted UEFA Goal of Season

Mehdi Taremi received nearly 30% of the votes to win UEFA.com Goal of the Season in 2020/21 for his stunning overhead kick against Chelsea, according to the European outlet.

Taremi's sensational effort came deep into added time of the teams' UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg, though it was not enough to prevent Porto from being eliminated by the eventual winners.

Lorenzo Insigne’s goal for Italy against Belgium at Euro 2020, and Kemar Roofe’s goal for Rangers against Standard Liege at Europa League gained second and third place.

Taremi’s goal had earlier been voted 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

MAH/PR