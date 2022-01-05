3 Iranian referees to officiate at AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022

Iranian referees Mahsa Ghorbani and Mahnaz Zokaee and assistant referee Ensieh Mafi-Nezhad will officiate at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 at the invitation of Asian Football Confederation.

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will be the 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, the quadrennial international football tournament in Asia competed by the women's national teams in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

With the tournament expanded to 12 teams, a total of 32 match officials, comprising 16 referees and assistant referees from 15 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Member Associations, will take charge in potentially a maximum of 29 matches including the play-offs.

The competitions will be held on January 20-February 6.

