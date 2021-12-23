  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Dec 23, 2021, 12:31 PM

Taliban say killed an attacker in front of passport office

Taliban say killed an attacker in front of passport office

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Afghan local media have reported gun fired and explosions were heard in the capital Kabul on Thursday.

Afghan Tolo TV telegram channel preliminarly cited eyewitnesses as reporting that an explosion had occurred near the passport office in the capital. 

The report further cited eyewitnesses as saying that the explosion was caused by a magnetic mine while giving no details of the possible casualties in the explosion.

Taliban interim government officials have not said anything on the blast yet.

Meanwhile, the Iranian IRIB has reported that an explosion took was reported in front of the passport office.

According to Tolo, the Taliban interim government's interior ministry said in a statement that an "attacker" trying to enter the passport office was identified and targeted by Taliban forces.

No one was hurt in the incident, the interior ministry added.

KI

News Code 182109
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182109/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News