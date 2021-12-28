Taliban vehicle comes under attack in Kabul

A vehicle carrying Taliban forces was targeted near the town of Arya in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

Local sources said the blast took place near the town of Arya in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and that the vehicle was carrying Taliban members.

Taliban authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

The Interior Ministry of the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan confirmed an explosion in Kabul on Monday.

Media reports said two people were injured in the blast on Monday.

The blast was caused by a magnetic bomb and occurred at the intersection of Gol Sorkh, located in Security District 4 in Kabul.

no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the two attacks yet.

KI/5386519