Afghans in Kabul condemn continued US seizure of their funds

A large number of Kabulis protested in the capital on Tuesday to condemn the continued blockage of Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves and the country's economic assets.

The protestors called for the release of Afghan money by the US to save their country's economy.

The protesters were holding placards in both Pashto and English, calling for the immediate release of Afghanistan's frozen funds.

They said that the continued seizure of Afghan assets is the prime suspect behind the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The protest comes as the United States and other Western countries continue to freeze more than $ 9.5 billion of Afghan assets and cut off the Taliban's access to them after overtook Afghanistan on August 15, 2021.

