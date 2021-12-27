  1. World
Dec 27, 2021, 5:50 PM

Military vehicle targeted in Kabul: Taliban interior ministry

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – The Taliban Interior Ministry said that a vehicle belonging to the interim Taliban government was targeted in Kabul wounding two people.

The Taliban Interior Ministry confirmed on Monday a vehicle belonging to the interim Taliban government was targeted in Kabul.

The Tolo TV citing the Afghan Interior Ministry said in a report that a car bomb had targeted a Taliban military vehicle.

Media reports say that two people were injured in the blast.

The blast was caused by a magnetic bomb and occurred at the Gol Sorkh intersection in Security District 4 in Kabul.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

