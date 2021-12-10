Taliban syas Afghanistan is no longer a place for ISIL

The Afghan interim government has arrested over 670 militants of ISIL, during the last three months, the Taliban spokesman said, adding that there is no place for these terrorists in Afghanistan.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Zabihullah Mujahid said that 25 hideouts of the terrorist group have also been destroyed in Kabul and Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

“Daesh is no longer a big threat in Afghanistan. It was a small group that has now been dismantled in Kabul and Jalalabad,” Mujahid claimed.

He accused the former government of Ashraf Ghani of strengthening ISIL in Kabul and Nangarhar province in order to use them against the Taliban.

Mujahid is also the acting deputy minister of culture and information of the Taliban's interim government in Afghanistan.

Despite Mujahid's remarks, two explosions were reported in Kabul on Friday afternoon.

KI/PR