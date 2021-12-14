  1. World
Dec 14, 2021, 1:00 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in explosion in Afghan capital of Kabul

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – One civilian was killed and two others were injured in an explosion in Kabul on Tuesday.

A few minutes ago, an explosion took place in the eighth security district of Kabul, leaving one dead, and two injured.

The blast took place on the Kabul-Logar road near the Chaman Hozori in Kabul, according to the reports.

The incident was caused by the explosion of a mine planted in a pot.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Explosions in Kabul have risen alarmingly in recent weeks. Most of these explosions have been claimed by ISIL.

