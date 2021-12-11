ISIL claims responsibility for Friday bombings in Kabul

Issuing a statement, the ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for Friday's attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul which killed and wounded at least five people.

The Iranian IRIB correspondent cited the Taliban sources saying that two people were killed and three others were injured in the first blast, which was further confirmed by witnesses.

Moreover, a passenger van was targeted by a magnetic bomb between Qaleh Nazer and Mahtab Qaleh stations in Kabul.

There are no immediate reports of any casualties about the second blast yet.

According to Aljazeera, “Two civilians have been killed and three others were wounded” when a bomb exploded on Friday on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of Kabul, the Taliban’s interior ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti told reporters.

Khosti added that a woman was wounded in another explosion in the same area.

