One killed, three wounded in NYC shootings Friday night

A man was killed and three others were injured in two separate shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan on Friday night, police said, according to New York Post.

Officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired at Rockaway Parkway and Glenwood Avenue in Canarsie around 10:13 pm and found two men with gunshot wounds in front of the Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant.

One of the victims, a 32-year-old, was struck in the neck and pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center. Police were waiting to notify his family before releasing his name.

The other victim was shot in the left shoulder and taken by first responders to the same hospital, where he was in stable condition, cops said.

