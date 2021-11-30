4 found dead at home in Indiana after report of shots fired

Law enforcement responded about 9 pm. Monday and medics confirmed that the four were dead in Allen County, just northwest of Fort Wayne, sheriff's Cpl. Adam Griffith said at the scene, according to the ABC News.

Police said in a news release that officers who were dispatched to the home on a report of gunshots being fired inside entered “after observing multiple people down inside the residence through a window."

Police said in a news release that officers who were dispatched to the home on a report of gunshots being fired inside entered “after observing multiple people down inside the residence through a window."

One person described as a witness was uninjured, Griffith said, and investigators interviewed that person.

The investigation was in the preliminary stages Monday night, Griffith said. But authorities didn't believe there was any current danger to the public and police said in the news release that they were “not looking for any suspects at this time."

KI/PR