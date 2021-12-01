3 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Michigan high school

The suspect, who has not been named, was taken into custody without incident, they said, CBS reported.

Police responded to an active shooter at Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. local time, according to Michael McCabe, the Oakland County undersheriff. Two officers apprehended the suspect within five minutes of the initial 911 call, McCabe said.

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun from the scene and said the suspect fired 15 to 20 shots. All the deceased victims were students, McCabe said. They were identified as Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

Police also said one of the eight injured people was a 47-year-old teacher at the high school, which is located about 45 miles north of Detroit. The other injured victims are students. The teacher was later discharged from the hospital after being treated for a shoulder wound, authorities said.

Police said it's not yet clear if the suspect targeted any specific students, but said they were not aware of any warning signs before the shooting. The suspect has asked for an attorney and is not speaking with investigators, McCabe said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be flown at half staff at the Capitol to honor the victims. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Whitmer called the shooting "every parent's worst nightmare."

