Nashville shooting in US leaves 3 dead, 4 injured

Six members of a family were shot, two fatally, Friday night at an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, police said, NBC News reported.

A third person, believed to be one of two intruders, was also shot to death, Nashville police said.

The two family members who were killed were brothers, ages 15 and 18. Among the wounded was their 40-year-old mother, 16 and 20-year-old sisters and 13-year-old brother, police said.

The injured suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said in a tweet.

There were no signs of forced entry, and investigators recovered three guns after responding to the incident, which unfolded around 9:45 p.m.

It appeared the two intruders went into the apartment on Torbett Street after knocking on the front door, police said.

Police are still investigating what led to the gunfire but said robbery was among the motives being considered.

The shooting was one of several to take place on Black Friday.

A 10-year-old was wounded by a ricocheting bullet during a shooting at a mall in Durham, North Carolina, police in the city said Friday.

