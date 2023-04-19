One dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse

A four-story parking facility collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan near Pace University and the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Emergency personnel using robotic devices after firefighters were pulled back from the fallen structure due to unstable conditions checked the site for any further casualties, but officials said they believed all victims had been accounted for.

No foul play was suspected, the report added.

Footage from the scene, in Manhattan's financial district blocks from the World Trade Center and New York Stock Exchange, showed a rescue operation getting underway and multiple cars stacked on top of one another amid crumpled slabs of concrete.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, four more were taken to area hospitals for injuries and a sixth individual who was hurt declined medical treatment, said John Esposito, chief of fire operations for the New York City Fire Department.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation for our firefighters," he told a late-afternoon news briefing. Esposito said firefighters ordered out of the structure had still been inside conducting searches as "the building was continuing to collapse."

