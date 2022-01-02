3 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Mississippi New Year Party

Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people at a Mississippi party started shooting just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said, CNN reported.

No arrests have been made in the shooting at a Gulfport New Year's party in part because investigators are piecing together a chaotic scene where more than 50 bullets were fired from several guns but also because the people who saw the shooting and some of the wounded aren't talking to officers, Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said.

“I understand their mentality. They don't want to be seen snitches in public. But we have a phone line they are more than welcome to call,” Ryle said at a Saturday news conference.

One person remained in critical condition and three others who were wounded are expected to recover, according to police, who responded to 911 calls at 11:58 p.m. Friday.

Investigators aren't sure what caused the shoving and punching that quickly led to the shooting, the police chief said.

