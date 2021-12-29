  1. World
Teenager shot in the face in UK school

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – A boy, 17, shot in the face outside his school in the UK city of Birmingham on Wednesday while the police have conducted an investigation into the incident.

Police are urgently hunting the attacker who fired a gun at a car and caused the 17-year-old facial injuries in Small Heath, Birmingham, the Sun reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The lad was rushed to hospital but cops say his condition is not life-threatening.

A cordon remains in place at the scene while officers investigate.

Photos from Arthur Street show a vehicle with a bullet hole and other surface damage.

The area surrounding Regents Park Community Primary School is taped off and members of the public are being escorted in and out of nearby Bolton Road.

