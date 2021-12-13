  1. World
One dead, 14 others injured in shooting in Texas

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Local sources and officials in Houston, US State of Texas reported a shooting on Monday that left one dead and injured 14 others in critical condition.

One person is dead and 14 others were critically injured after a shooting in Baytown, Texas, officials said, ABC News reported.

A gunman opened fire on a crowd participating in a “celebration of life” in the area, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC's Texas station, KTRK.

KTRK spoke to HCSO's sergeant, who said a mother was holding a vigil for her son who was killed at his home a couple of weeks ago when an unknown suspect drove down the road shooting rounds into the crowd, the report reported.

According to local media in Houston, the shooting took place north of the “Market Loop” area in “Baytown” as people gathered for a night vigil to witness another shooting.

