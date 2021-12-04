Terrorists kill 7 soldiers in Nigeria's Borno State

The militants attacked a military outpost in Rann, in Kala Balge local government area of Borno state, in three trucks at roughly 1:30 am, firing sporadically for an hour. When the shooting stopped, the soldiers went into the town and were killed in an ambush, the sources said, US news reported.

"Those that had hidden inside the town ambushed and killed the captain, lieutenant and five other soldiers," the military source said.

A military spokesperson did not reply to calls or text messages seeking comment.

Last month, terrorists killed a Nigerian Army general and three soldiers in Borno state.

ZZ/PR