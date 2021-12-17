Iran security official warns Israel of any possible evil acts

Some unconfirmed news, which we will cover in due course, indicate that the Zionist regime is investigating the perpetration of evil acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran, said an informed security official to Nour News.

Referring to the news that the Zionist regime media recently released about the order of the Minister of War of this regime to army units in this regard, the official added that given the history of this regime's evil acts in the past, with the aim of striking at the talks between Iran and the member states of the JCPOA, the possibility of this event is not far from expectation.

The relatively successful course of the Vienna talks could boost the regime's motivation for taking some evil acts, the security official noted.

The official also pointed to the effect that such actions can have on the negotiations, saying that the Zionist regime is a strategic partner of the United States and the Western countries present in the Vienna talks, and such an event, which could even be aimed at increasing pressure on Iran to surrender to the Western demands in the negotiations, will definitely affect the United States.

If the goal of the Zionist regime is to take any evil acts against Iran's nuclear facilities, it will also have a negative and deterrent effect on Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the security official highlighted.

The official stressed that the military and security forces of the country will seriously consider any possibility of creating a threat and increase the level of necessary preparations to deal with it.

Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA resumed talks in Vienna on November 29 after a five-month pause, marking the first round of negotiations under President Ebrahim Raeisi’s administration.

MNA/NourNews83078