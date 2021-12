A Zionist newspaper on Monday reported that a military submarine caught fire at Haifa port.

According to the report, the fire caused severe damage to the submarine.

According to the IZionist sources, the accident occurred due to a mistake made by one of the submarine's technical crews and caused severe damage to its power grid.

In another incident four months ago, a soldier was injured in a fire on a warship that belonged to the Israeli naval commando unit.

