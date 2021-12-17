JCPOA members reached joint text for negotiations: Mora

Speaking among reporters, Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora told this draft includes various views and proposals of P4 + 1 and Iran on lifting of sanctions, delegation-related issues and executive arrangements.

This does not mean reaching an agreement but will be the basis for continuing talks, he noted.

Mora pointed to the sense of urgency among negotiators and expressed hope that the talks would be concluded in the next few weeks.

The meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission ended a few minutes ago and the talks were scheduled to follow up after a few days of break.

This round of talks aimed at lifting the US sanctions began last Thursday, and the delegations immediately began working on the texts and trying to reduce differences.

Discussions on the texts were not limited to working groups, and JCPOA parties were working in different formats and levels in the two areas of removal of sanctions and nuclear issues.

It is reported that the new round of talks is scheduled to resume on December 27.

