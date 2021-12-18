Saudi diplomat makes intervening remarks on Vienna talks

Abdullah bin Khalid Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the United Nations in Vienna made some interfering remarks against Iran's negotiations with western countries.

The Saudi official claimed that Iran has to stop procrastination since it is not in its interest.

Following the interfering statement, he also called on the international community to empower the IEAI (International Atomic Energy Agency) to verify and receive required guarantees from Iran in this regard, adding, Saudi Arabia follows Vienna negations and its outcomes closely.

Abdullah bin Khalid Al Saud also claimed that Saudi Arabia called Iran to stop violations in its nuclear program and to be responsive to the international community’s demands.

Interfering statements by Saudi Arabia come as Riyadh’s support to terrorist groups throughout the region has endangered the various countries’ national security.

