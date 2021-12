If the Israeli regime attacks Iran, Iran will hit targets in occupied lands by using 100 drones in a short period of time crippling the Iron Dome, said Faiz Doweri in an interview with Russia al-Youm.

The Israeli regime will face a full-scale war from Iran, he added.

According to the Jordanian Army general, if the Israeli regime attacks Iran, it will face Iran's triangular strategy.

ZZ/NourNews