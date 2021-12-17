Current round of Vienna talks wraps up

In a tweet on Friday, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks wrote, “The meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA as well as the seventh round of the #ViennaTalks are over.”

The negotiations will resume soon, he added.

The closing meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission began less than an hour ago at Coburg Hotel in Vienna with the participation of negotiating delegations between Iran and P4 + 1 group including Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China and EU representative to lift sanctions imposed against Iran.

The meeting was chaired by Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Coordinator of JCPOA Joint Commission and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

The meeting was held to assess the recent talks in Vienna and to coordinate the continuation of talks.

European diplomats from three JCPOA member states had previously announced that Vienna talks would resume on December 27.

Earlier on Friday, Ali Bagheri Kani Iran’s top nuclear negotiator in a tweet wrote, “Following our consultations with other delegations, yesterday, @enriquemora & I met to take stock of the situation & discuss the way forward.”

"We have made good progress this week. We will convene a Joint Commission today & will continue talks after a break of a few days," he added.

MA/FNA14000926000411