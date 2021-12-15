Yemeni clashes with Saudi-led forces in Marib intensify

The clashes between the Yemeni army against Saudi-led forces continue in Marib.

The latest reports say that fierce clashes took place between Yemeni forces and elements of the Saudi coalition in western Yemen.

Ousted Hadi government forces backed by Saudi forces spared no efforts to enter the Marib from the western front of the city and retake the areas recently controlled by the Yemeni forces, but their attempt failed.

Recently, Member of "AnsaruAllah" Political Council Muhammad al-Bakhiti said that the Yemeni Resistance forces are close to achieving the final victory in Marib.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, started their full-scale aggression on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to allegedly reinstate the ousted Hadi government.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

