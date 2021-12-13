  1. World
Dec 13, 2021, 11:59 PM

Yemeni forces make new gains in Al-Hudaydah

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Yemeni army and the popular committees have made the Saudi-backed forces of the ousted Hadi government and its mercenaries retreat from some of their positions in Al-Hudaydah province.

The Yemeni popular committees accompanied by the country's army managed to gain new achievements during the battle with elements of the Saudi coalition in al-Hudaydah, Almasirah reported.

In clashes with Saudi-backed forces, the Yemeni army and the popular committees could push them back from several fronts in the southern axis of al-Hudaydah province.

According to Yemeni media, elements affiliated with the Saudi coalition withdrew from the Al-Jarahi, Al-Adain, and several other fronts as Yemeni forces advanced.

Earlier, it was reported that Yemeni forces dealt a heavy blow to the Saudi-backed forces in Marib province.

