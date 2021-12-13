Saudis intensify airstrikes on NW Yemen

Saudi coalition fighter jets have intensified their airstrikes and artillery shells during the last 24 hours on Sa’dah province in Yemen, Almasirah reported.

Yemeni sources announced that the Saudi fighter jets have bombed different regions of the province during the past day, according to the report.

The attacks are intensified to stop the advance of the Yemeni army and the popular committees to retake their lands.

According to the report, the terrorist coalition has also bombed some residential areas in Saadah, leaving several civilians injured.

Recently, a member of the political council of Yemeni Ansarallah Muhammad Al-Bakhiti in a speech said that the Yemeni Resistance forces are close to achieving the final victory in Marib.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to allegedly reinstate the ousted Hadi government.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

