Tehran, Riyadh reportedly hold security meeting in Jordan

The official Jordan news agency "Petra" announced Monday the end of the security meeting between representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

The meeting was hosted by the Amman-based Arab Institute for Security Studies.

"Petra" added that the meeting focused on "reducing the threat of missiles and launch mechanisms, technical measures to build trust between the two parties, especially on Iran's nuclear program.

Cooperation on nuclear fuel and other areas were among others issued discussed by the Iranian and Saidi sides.

"Mutual respect prevailed during the meeting, which shows the willingness of both sides to develop relations and strengthen regional stability," said Ayman Khalil, director of the institute.

He added that more meetings will be held between the two sides soon in order to follow up on the recommendations made at the meeting and also to collect details.

Saudi Arabia's dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent months has been one of the most significant events in the region. Riyadh is trying to resolve some of its regional problems through negotiations with Tehran. The war in Yemen is the most important demand of the Saudi government in a bid to save itself from crisis through talking to Tehran.

In every round of talks, Iran has reminded and emphasized that it is not a mediator and does not negotiate on behalf of anyone, including the Yemenis, and that Saudi Arabia must hold direct talks with the "National Salvation Government in Sanaa" if it wants to resolve its crisis in Yemen.

So far, there have been four rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

