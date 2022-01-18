Five martyred in attack of Saudi fighter jets on Yemen Ma’rib

Five Yemeni citizens, including two children, were martyred after Saudi fighter jets attacked “Sharq” area in “Harib” district of Ma'rib province, Almasirah reported.

Saudi Arabia, in alliance with some Arab countries in the region, launched a large-scale attack against Yemen on March 26, 2015 in order to bring ousted fugitive Yemeni President Mansur Hadi back to power.

These attacks have brought about nothing for Saudi Arabia but destruction of Yemen’s vital infrastructures and killing of thousands of innocent Yemeni people.

Invasion of Yemen by Saudi-led Arab-American coalition forces has so far not disrupted the resistance of Yemeni people.

