Saudi-led coalition targets Yemen telecommunications networks

Local sources in Yemen reported on Sunday morning that Saudi coalition fighter jets heavily attacked the country's communications and telecommunications infrastructures, Almasirah reported.

The American-Saudi carried out four attacks on communication and telecommunications towers in the Qarn al-Ajam area in Amran province, the report added.

Saudi-led coalition fighter jets also twice targeted the al-Safra communications network.

Almasirah also reported on Saturday that cities in Shabwa and Ma’rib provinces were under the strongest attack by the Saudi coalition and that Saudi-Emirati fighter jets bombarded Yemeni cities 70 times.

Yemeni military sources recently reported that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were trying to hand over the oil-rich province of Shabwa in Yemen to al-Qaeda terrorist elements.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the resigned Yemeni president back to power.

