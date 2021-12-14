VIDEO: Yemeni forces shoot down Saudi drone in Shabwah

Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a tweet that Yemeni air defense forces targeted the Chinese-made CH-4 combat drone with a surface-to-air missile as it was carrying out hostile acts over the Usaylan district late on Monday.
TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Yemeni army forces, supported by allied fighters, have intercepted and shot down a spying Saudi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as it was flying in the skies over Yemen’s southern oil-producing province of Shabwah.
