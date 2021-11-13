Yemeni forces close in on full liberation of Al Hudaydah

Local Yemeni sources have said that Saudi--led coalition forces have evacuated dozens of their positions in the south and the east of Al Hudaydah Province on Friday night.

The sources said the coalition forces had withdrawn to Mukha in the west of Taiz.

Observers argue that those forces have left their positions in Al Hudayda to go to the battle in Marib to back the coalition's forces.

It is said that this withdrawal is due to the US and UAE's worries about the expected defeat in Marib.

Yemen army and people committees have advanced 700 kilometers towards the western coast of Yemen after the Saudi-Emirati retreated, according to the reports.

The countdown for recapturing the entire province has started after their pullout.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by the Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

