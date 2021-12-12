Saudi-led coalition attack on NW Sanaa kills two children

Following Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a residential home, two other Yemeni children were injured in the attack, Almasirah reported.

The attack comes hours after three Saudi-led coalition attacks on the ‘Al-Jarr’ area in the city of ‘Abas’ in Hajjah province, which were carried out with cluster bombs, the report added.

Yemeni news sources reported on Saturday night that the Saudi-led coalition has violated ceasefire 159 times in the western province of Al-Hudaydah in the past 24 hours.

Violations of the ceasefire come as Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan had announced before talks with the United States to end the war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of a US-backed Arab coalition, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land-, air- and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

The military aggression did not achieve any of the goals of the Saudi-led coalition and was only accompanied by killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, displacement of millions, destruction of the country's vital infrastructures and spread of famine and infectious diseases.

