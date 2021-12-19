  1. World
Baghdad’s Green Zone targeted by two rockets (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Two rockets were fired towards the Green Zone in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, media reported in the early hours of Sunday.

Iraq's Security Media Cell said that the US-installed C-RAM defense system was activated to intercept the rockets launched late on Saturday night.

According to local media reports, the rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad. One rocket landed in the vicinity of the embassy, while the second one fell outside the embassy.

At least one car was reportedly damaged. There were no immediate reports of casualties and no group has yet taken responsibility for the rocket attack.

Baghdad's "green zone" and the international airport are regularly targeted by missile attacks, as are foreign military bases on Iraqi territory. 

