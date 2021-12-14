Yemeni army shoots down Saudi spy drone over Shabwah sky

Saree said in a statement on Tuesday that Yemeni armed forces shot down an advanced reconnaissance spy drone belonging to Saudi Arabia over the sky of Shabwah province, Al-Masirah reported.

Yemeni air defense shot down a Chinese-made CH4 drone belonging to Saudi Arabia with a domestic surface-to-air missile, he added, saying that it was carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of the Asilan in Shabwah province.

Since January, Yemeni forces have shot down at least eight ScanEagle reconnaissance drones, many of which over areas controlled by the army and allied popular committee forces in Ma’rib.

Saree also stated that the Yemeni military's defense system has recently confronted an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Saudi Air Force.

