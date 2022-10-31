Iran, PUIC Secretariat ink coop. agreement to strengthen ties

During the meeting of the Secretary-General of Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) Muhahmmad Qureshi Nias and his accompanying delegation with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a cooperation agreement was inked between Iran and PUIC secretariat in Tehran on Monday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on host of issues including parliamentary cooperation between OIC member states, the issue of Palestine and conspiracies waged by the West against Islamic countries.

Iran’s top diplomat pointed to the significance of the parliaments of the Islamic countries and emphasized the need for establishing a unified stance among OIC member states.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed his gratitude on the stance of the secretary general of PUIC in condemnation of the recent terrorist incident in Iranian Shiraz’s Shah Cheragh.

The PUIC secretary, for his part, expressed his gratitude for Iran’s contributions to the Union and also voiced hope that the bilateral cooperation would further develop.

