Islamic world support for Palestine to prevent Zionists crime

Speaking in his meeting with Tunisian Member of Parliament Noureddine Bhiri on the sidelines of the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Standing Committee on Palestine, held in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterated that support of Islamic world from inalienable rights of the oppressed Palestinian people will prevent Zionists from continuing their aggression against Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories.

Boosting friendly parliamentary interactions between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Tunisia has been taken into serious consideration by the Iranian Parliament, Ghalibad emphasized.

During the meeting, Iranian parliament speaker first congratulated the glorious victory of the resistance of Palestinian nation against invasion and aggression of Zionist regime on Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque and added, “Islamic world’s support for inalienable rights of the Palestinian nation will prevent continuation of Zionist regime’s atrocities and crimes against Palestinians.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf pointed to the amicable ties between Iran and Republic of Tunisia and reiterated, “The increase of friendly parliamentary and political interactions between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Tunisia is being considered and pursued by the Iranian parliament.”

It is hoped that 4th Extraordinary Meeting of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Standing Committee on Palestine will help the oppressed Palestinian nation in getting rid of tyranny and oppression of the Zionist regime and achieving their inalienable rights, Iran’s Parliament Speaker stressed.

Tunisian member of Parliament, for his turn, appreciated the initiative taken by the Iranian Parliament in holding the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Standing Committee on Palestine and stated that people of Tunisia, like the noble nation of Iran, is sensitive to the issue of Palestine and emphasizes on the formation of a Palestinian government with the capital of holy Al-Quds.

Deep and fraternal relations between the two nations of Iran and Tunisia should be further expanded in areas of mutual interest, he added.

