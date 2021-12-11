Iran-Turkey comprehensive coop. doc. to boost economy

Speaking upon his arrival in Tehran late on Friday after his two-day visit to the Turkish city of Istanbul, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed his hope on finalization of comprehensive cooperation document between the two countries which will boost the economy of the country optimally.

Iranian Parliament Speaker, who had participated in the conference of 16th edition of Parliamentary Union of OIC members (PUIC) at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart, pointed out that the sessions of this Summit focused on ‘Afghanistan, migration and Palestine’.

Turning to the previous visit of the Turkish foreign minister to Iran, Ghalibaf said, “During the visit, officials of the two countries of Iran and Turkey discussed drawing up a comprehensive cooperation document.”

He evaluated his visit to Turkey as‘ positive’ and stated that the two countries showed their vehement interests to boost their ties in all fields, especially in the economic areas.

In his meeting with Turkish entrepreneurs and businesspersons, he said that the 13th government of Iran under President Raeisi is seriously determined to remove barriers ahead of trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Ghalibaf also held a high-profile meeting with Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan to discuss issues of mutual interests.

