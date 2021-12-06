Iran’s minerals export hit 105% growth in 7 months

Iran’s export of minerals to other countries in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22) showed a significant 105 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the report, 31,084,000 tons of minerals were exported from the country, valued at more than $7 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, indicating a 105 and 9 percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively.

The growth of global prices caused the export of Iranian mining and minerals to exceed $7 billion in this period.

The highest value of exports in terms of value is allocated to steel chain and related products which stood at $4,045,620,000 accounts for 57.3% of the country’s total exports.

According to the report, Iran imported $1.96 billion worth of mining and mineral products from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing an 11 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran has 81 various types of mining and mineral products which accounts for 0.8 percent of the world’s total reserves. In addition, the country’s reserves of copper mine ore stand at 2.6 billion tons which accounts for 0.4 percent of the world’s total copper reserves.

