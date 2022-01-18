  1. Economy
Jan 19, 2022, 1:00 AM

Iran’s steel exports growth stands at 14% in nine months

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – A study of the performance of 15 major steel production companies in the country indicated a 14 percent growth in the export of steel products in the first nine months of the current year (March 21- Dec. 22).

Iran’s major steel production companies exported 5,432,329 tons of steel products in this period.

Among other domestic steel companies, Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC) exported 1,332,565 tons of steel in nine months of the current year, showing a 21 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, steel exports by the domestic steel production companies hit a 31 percent decline from Nov. 21 to Dec. 22.

In that period, domestic steel production companies exported 494,475 tons of steel.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
