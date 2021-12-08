Iran’s iron-related products exports hit $4.5b in 8 months

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi Spokesman for Iranian customs administration (IRICA) said on Wednesday, manufacturing and exports of Iron and Iron-related products during the first 8 months of the Iranian calendar year 1400 (Mar. 21 to Nov. 21, 2021) witnessed growth, adding that more than $4.5 billion worth of products were exported that accounted for 14.5% of the total exports valued at $31 billion.

Latifi added that exports of Iron-related products during the first 8 months of the Iranian year 1400 until the end of Aban month (Nov. 21), have witnessed an increase of more than $800 million in comparison to the same period last year; so that 3 Iron-related products have ranked among the top 10 products that were exported by Iran.

He noted that 1,612,000 tons of semi-finished iron products valued at $1,148 billion, 1,762,000 tons of iron or steel ingots valued at $1.072 billion and 1,262,000 tons of various Iron rods valued at $850 million were exported in that period.

Semi-finished products of iron accounted for 2% and 3.7% in weight and value of the total exports of the country, respectively. Exports of these products increased by 67% in weight and 221% in value compared to the same period last year.

Various types of iron and steel ingots accounted for 2.1% in weight and 3.4% of the total exports value of Iran with a growth of 44% and 149% in weight and value respectively.

He further said that 1.5% of the volume and 2.7% of the value of the total exports of the country are constituted by iron and steel rods, which has increased by 62% in weight and 168% value compared to the same period of year 1399(March 21 to 21 Nov, 2020).

According to the latest figures released by IRICA, the total foreign trade of the country until Nov. 21 beginning from March 21, 2021 stood at 110.3 million tons of goods valued at $63.1 billion of which exports accounted for 83.7 million tons valued at $31.1 and imports were 26.5 million tons valued at $32 billion.

JB/IRN84570020