W. Azarbaijan exports over 1mn tons of goods in 8 months  

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Wednesday, Tohid Azarbod said that 1,030,489 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $670 million, were exported from the province to foreign countries from March 21 to Nov. 22, showing a 28 and 86 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

In this period, more than 294,000 tons of goods were exported from Urmia Customs Office while more than 169,000 tons and 70,000 tons of non-oil products were exported from Bazargan and Piranshahr Customs Offices respectively.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the volume of products imported into the provincial customs and stated that 419,000 tons of products, valued at $611 million, were imported into the provincial customs offices from March 21 to Nov. 22, registering an 83 and 61 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

In addition, 465,000 tons of goods were exported from provincial border marketplaces overseas in eight months of the current year, he added.

