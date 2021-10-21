Iran’s aluminum production vol. hit 23% growth in H1

Studies showed that four large aluminum production companies including Iran Alumina Company, Al-Mahdi Aluminum Production Co., IRALCO and SALCO managed to produced 260,679 tons of aluminum ingot in the first six months of the current year.

Accordingly, major companies in mining and mineral sector produced 14,527,920 tons of sponge iron in the first six months of the current year (March 21 - Sep. 21), showing a six percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

Iran has 81 types of various minerals in a way that country’s total proven mining reserves has been estimated about 60 billion tons at large.

