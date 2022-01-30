Iran still among top 10 biggest steel producers

The World Steel Association has released its latest report according to which Iran's steel production in December 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 increased by 15.1% to 2.8 million tons.

However, Iran's steel production in November 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 decreased by 5.2%.

Iran's steel production in September was negative for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 and compared to the same period in 2020.

In February 2021, Iran ranked 10th among the largest steel producers in the world maintaining its position despite a three-month downward trend.

In 2021, China with 1032.8 million tons, India with 118.1 million tons and Japan with 96.3 million tons are the first to third-largest steel producers in the world, followed by the United States with 86 million tons, Russia with 76 million tons, South Korea with 70.6 million tons, Turkey with 40.4 million tons, Germany with 40.1 million tons, Brazil with 36 million tons and Iran with 28.5 million tons which ranked fourth to tenth.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world in December 2019, steel production like many other economic sectors suffered setbacks but after more than a year away from the outbreak of the contagious disease and after general public vaccination, some countries began recovering from the decline in steel production.

Iran's steel production stood at 28.5 million tons in 2021, which shows a decrease of 1.8% compared to the same period the year before in 2020.

In contrast to the other countries' record during the Covid-19 pandemic, Iran witnessed an upward trend but for the first time in September, Iran's steel production decreased, followed by a downward trend in the following October and November. However, the increase in steel production in December made up for the losses in the past three months.

