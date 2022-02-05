  1. Economy
Export of minerals at 90% growth in nine months

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – According to statistics, large mining and mineral companies managed to export $9.489 billion worth of products in first nine months of current year, showing a 90.8 percent hike as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Another statistic showed that $280.630 million worth of steel and steel products were exported from the country from March 21 to Dec. 22 in a way that mining and mineral sector accounted for maximum 55.6 percent export share to itself.

In this period, 3,098,000 tons of products in mining and mineral sector, valued at $2.691 billion, were imported into the country, showing a 0.8 and 11.4 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

According to statistics, steel and steel products accounted for maximum import share in this period in a way that $916.3 million worth of steel products were imported into the country from March 21 to Dec. 22.

