12 MoUs inked for indigenizing iron, steel industries equip.

In the course of holding the 3rd Iran National Steel Festival and Exhibition, a number of 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed and sealed between the CEO of mining and steel companies as well as domestic suppliers of steel products in the presence of Vajihollh Jafari, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and CEO of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Indigenizing iron and steel industries’ equipment will save more than €317 million in the country, so that giant step was taken in the field.

Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO) has inked a number of 12 MoUs with domestic suppliers of raw materials, parts and equipment needed in the iron and steel industry of the country.

The 3rd Iran National Steel Exhibition and Festival kicked off on Tuesday at Tehran Olympic Hotel and will run until Feb. 11.

MA/IRN84644372