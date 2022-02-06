Crude steel production vol. exceeds 21.2mn tons in 9 months

Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicate that steel production volume registered a 2.2 percent slump as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, 21,754,000 tons of crude steel were produced in the first nine months of the previous year.

Another statistic showed that 18,824,200 tons of steel products were produced in the country, registering a 5.8 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

The chief mining and mineral industrial companies also exported $9.489 billion worth of steel products in the first nine months of the year, showing a 90.8 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

