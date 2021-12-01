4 documentaries by foreign filmmakers to vie at Cinéma Vérité

The documentary portraits are as follows:

"Before the Dying of the Light” by Moroccan Ali Essafi from Morocco

“Django & Django” by Italian filmmaker Luca Rea

“To the Moon” by Irish director Tadhg O’Sullivan

“Mau”, a co-production between Austria and the US by Benjamin Bergmann and Jono Bergmann

Presided by Hamidi-Moqadam, the 15th edition of “Cinema Verite” is slated to be held in Tehran from Dec 6-16, 2021.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival has several sections including National, International, Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award, Martyr Avini Prize, Special Screenings, Portrait, Mirror of a festival,

Focus on a country, Panorama, Workshop, and Doc Market.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format.

MNA/