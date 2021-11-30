"The Fabric" to vie at Laceno d`oro Intl Film Fesival

Directed by Iman Behrouzi, the Iranian short documentary "The Fabric" will take part in the competition section of the Laceno d`oro International Film Festival in Italy.

"The Fabric" is a joint product of Iran and Germany. The documentary is the story of a student who lives in a dormitory during quarantine in Germany.

The event is one of the oldest Italian film festivals and the 46th edition of it will be held from December 1 to 8, in the Avellino Town in Italy.

"The Fabric" had previously been screened at the film festivals in South Korea, Germany, Estonia, and Bangkok, Thailand.

