Nov 30, 2021, 12:20 PM

"The Fabric" to vie at Laceno d`oro Intl Film Fesival

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – The Iranian short documentary "The Fabric" by Iman Behrouzi has managed to participate in the Laceno d`oro International Film Festival in Italy.

Directed by Iman Behrouzi, the Iranian short documentary "The Fabric" will take part in the competition section of the Laceno d`oro International Film Festival in Italy.

"The Fabric" is a joint product of Iran and Germany. The documentary is the story of a student who lives in a dormitory during quarantine in Germany.

The event is one of the oldest Italian film festivals and the 46th edition of it will be held from December 1 to 8, in the Avellino Town in Italy.

"The Fabric" had previously been screened at the film festivals in South Korea, Germany, Estonia, and Bangkok, Thailand.

