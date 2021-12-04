'Apart' to vie at film festivals in Brazil, Philippines

The 3rd edition of the Alter do Chão Film Festival in Brazil and the 19th Mindanao Film Festival in the Philippines will host the Iranian short film 'Aparat'.

Directed by Hassan Najmabadi, ‘Aparat’ tells the story of six teenage boys who decide to work in the village cages so as to earn the money they need to rent an 8 mm camera from a wanderer.

Mehdi Gholizadeh, Ebrahim Najmabadi, Emad Mohebbi, Abolfazl Najmabadi, Amir Najmabadi, Amir Mohammad Najmabadi, Mohammad Reza Najmabadi, Zari Najmabadi, and Mehdi Rezaei are among the cast members of the short film.

Tracing its roots to 2003, the Mindanao Film Festival is the longest-running regional film festival in the Philippines and the longest-running independent film festival in the country.

Starting out as the Guerrilla Filmmaking Festival, it was eventually referred to as the Mindanao Film Festival in 2005.

The annual film festival is held every first or second week of December, and accepts films made by Mindanaon filmmakers, films shot in Mindanao, and films about, related to or set in Mindanao.

The main objectives of the Mindanao Film Festival are to support the filmmakers of Mindanao by promoting and showcasing the wonderful and fascinating stories their films have to tell and introducing their films to new and greater audiences.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held on December 6-13, 2021.

The Alter do Chão Film Festival, is a meeting place between cultures around audiovisual production and other artistic manifestations of the Brazilian Amazon and the world in the national and international cinema and audiovisual production environment, stage for musical presentations and other artistic events to foster the interactivity of everyone interested in the intelligent and responsible preservation of the environment, cultures and Amazonian societies.

The 3rd edition of the Brazilian film festival will be held on December 8-12 in Santarém.

